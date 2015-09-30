Sept 30 Hong Kong stocks bounced sharply on Wednesday from the previous session's two-year lows, wrapping up a tumultuous quarter in which the benchmark Hang Seng Index plunged more than 20 percent.

At market close, the Hang Seng was up 1.4 percent, to 20,846.30, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9 percent, to 9,405.50 points.

But for the quarter, the Hang Seng was 20.6 percent weaker, plagued by China's market rout, worries about global growth and uncertainty surrounding United States monetary policy.

Many investors remain pessimistic, viewing Wednesday's gain as a short-lived technical rebound that would do little to reverse the market's bearish trend.

"The biggest risk ... remains the anaemic recovery in the global economy given the backdrop of feeble demand," said Qiu Zhi, Shenzhen-based analyst at Huatai Securities.

He predicted that over the next two months, the Hang Seng could fall to as low as 18,000 points, or nearly 14 percent below its current level.

Market sentiment on Wednesday was aided by a surge in Chinese auto shares, after Beijing announced it would halve sales tax on small-engine cars to support the struggling sector.

Hong Kong-listed automakers including Great Wall Motor , Geely Auto and Dongfeng Group all surged over 10 percent.

Sentiment also improved as energy shares, which tumbled the previous session, staged a sharp rebound. An index tracking the sector jumped 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)