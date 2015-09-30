Sept 30 Hong Kong stocks bounced sharply on
Wednesday from the previous session's two-year lows, wrapping up
a tumultuous quarter in which the benchmark Hang Seng Index
plunged more than 20 percent.
At market close, the Hang Seng was up 1.4 percent, to
20,846.30, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.9
percent, to 9,405.50 points.
But for the quarter, the Hang Seng was 20.6 percent weaker,
plagued by China's market rout, worries about global growth and
uncertainty surrounding United States monetary policy.
Many investors remain pessimistic, viewing Wednesday's gain
as a short-lived technical rebound that would do little to
reverse the market's bearish trend.
"The biggest risk ... remains the anaemic recovery in the
global economy given the backdrop of feeble demand," said Qiu
Zhi, Shenzhen-based analyst at Huatai Securities.
He predicted that over the next two months, the Hang Seng
could fall to as low as 18,000 points, or nearly 14 percent
below its current level.
Market sentiment on Wednesday was aided by a surge in
Chinese auto shares, after Beijing announced it would halve
sales tax on small-engine cars to support the struggling sector.
Hong Kong-listed automakers including Great Wall Motor
, Geely Auto and Dongfeng Group all
surged over 10 percent.
Sentiment also improved as energy shares, which
tumbled the previous session, staged a sharp rebound. An index
tracking the sector jumped 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)