HONG KONG Oct 5 Hong Kong shares rose 1.6
percent on Monday, with technology and financial stocks leading
the way, as expectations of a United States interest rate hike
this year diminished on weaker-than-forecast jobs data.
Shares of Glencore surged as much as 72 percent
before closing up 18 percent at HK$12.6. On Friday, sources told
Reuters the company is in talks to sell a stake in its
agricultural assets, encouraging some investors worried about
its debt levels.
Macau gambling stocks extended gains from Friday after data
showed a smaller drop in casino revenue than the previous month.
Shares of Galaxy Entertainment jumped 5.3 percent,
Wynn Macau gained 2.7 percent and Sands China
rose 3.4 percent.
The benchmark Hang Seng index ended at 21,854.5
points, while the China Enterprises Index of Chinese companies
listed in Hong Kong, climbed 2 percent to 9,883.71
points.
Hong Kong's financial stocks rose nearly 2 percent,
technology stocks climbed 2.5 percent and property
shares gained more than 1 percent
China's markets are closed until Oct. 8 for National Day
holidays.
