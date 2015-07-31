HONG KONG, July 31 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index ended higher on Friday, but an index tracking Chinese companies fell following ailing mainland shares.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to close at 24,636.28 points.

It fell around 2 percent on the week and slumped 6.1 percent for the month of July, its biggest monthly loss since September 2014.

The China Enterprises Index lost 0.1 percent to 111,31.68 points.

It shed 4.7 percent for the week and tumbled 14.3 percent for the month, the worst since September 2011.

China stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest monthly loss in nearly six years, even as Beijing rolled out a series of support measures and promised to step up efforts to bolster the flagging economy.

Mainland shares have plunged some 30 percent since mid-June after more than doubling over the past year.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.4 billion shares. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)