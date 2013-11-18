HONG KONG Nov 18 Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains in Monday afternoon trade, outperforming mainland markets, as foreign investors cheered the most sweeping economic and social reforms that Beijing has announced in nearly three decades.

At 0531 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 5.1 percent at 11,247.8 points, its highest since May. The MSCI China was up 3.6 percent, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 2.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent. H-shares are now trading at their biggest premium over A-shares since January 2011.

Gains came in strong volumes as UBS Asia equity strategists upgraded their view on China H-shares to overweight from neutral, and did the reverse for India.

They believe a Chinese re-rating is likely to steal the limelight after Beijing surprised on the scope and tone of the document containing details of reforms agreed at the recent party plenum.

The document, released on Friday, relaxed China's one-child policy and further frees up markets in order to put the world's second-largest economy on a more stable footing.