HONG KONG, Sept 17 Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong gained sharply on Wednesday helped by strength in Chinese banks after a media report said the central bank injected liquidity into the country's top lenders.

The index of major China companies climbed more than 2 percent on the report saying a combined 500 billion yuan ($81.4 billion) of liquidity had been injected.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank were among major contributors to index gains, rising about 2 percent each.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is pumping in 100 billion yuan each into China's top five banks via a standard lending facility, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an unnamed Chinese bank executive.

