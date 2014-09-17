HONG KONG, Sept 17 Chinese firms listed in Hong
Kong gained sharply on Wednesday helped by strength in Chinese
banks after a media report said the central bank injected
liquidity into the country's top lenders.
The index of major China companies climbed more than
2 percent on the report saying a combined 500 billion yuan
($81.4 billion) of liquidity had been injected.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of
China and China Construction Bank were among
major contributors to index gains, rising about 2 percent each.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is pumping in 100 billion
yuan each into China's top five banks via a standard lending
facility, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an unnamed
Chinese bank executive.
($1 = 6.1437 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)