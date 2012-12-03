HONG KONG Dec 3 Hong Kong shares extended gains on Monday, hitting fresh intra-day highs on the year after official data over the weekend that showed manufacturing activity in China rising to a 7-month high in November.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 22,162.5 at 0202 GMT, surpassing 22,149.7, the previous intra-day high for the year set on Nov. 2.