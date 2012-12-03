US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
HONG KONG Dec 3 Hong Kong shares extended gains on Monday, hitting fresh intra-day highs on the year after official data over the weekend that showed manufacturing activity in China rising to a 7-month high in November.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 22,162.5 at 0202 GMT, surpassing 22,149.7, the previous intra-day high for the year set on Nov. 2.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)