HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong shares extended
losses to a nine-month low on Thursday, with defensive counters
sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of
stimulus and cyclicals hurt by a weak China factory activity.
At 0330 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was down 2.5 percent
at 20,443.8 points, breaking below chart support at September
lows at about 20,485. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3.2 percent.
The H-share index is now down nearly 20 percent on the year
and languishing at its most oversold levels since June 1998.
China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in
June as demand faltered, a preliminary survey showed,
heightening risks that a second quarter slowdown could be
sharper than expected and raising the heat on the central bank
to loosen policy.