HONG KONG, Sept 10 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday, as concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than expected triggered an across-the-board sell-off.

The Chinese offshore markets, joining U.S. bourses, were shaken after economists at the San Francisco Fed published a paper saying investors expect slower rate hikes than U.S. policymakers themselves expect.

