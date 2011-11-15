HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were
set to dip on Tuesday as a spike in euro zone bond yields
pointed to weak investor appetite, with financials the biggest
drag following Bank of America's further stake sale in
CCB.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1 percent at
19,305.28. The China Enterprises index was indicated to
open 1.1 percent lower.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)