HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were set to dip on Tuesday as a spike in euro zone bond yields pointed to weak investor appetite, with financials the biggest drag following Bank of America's further stake sale in CCB.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 1 percent at 19,305.28. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open 1.1 percent lower.

