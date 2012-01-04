HONG KONG Jan 4 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, giving back about a third of the previous session's gains, after Premier Wen Jiabao's warning of a "difficult" period ahead for the economy got China's domestic markets off to weak start in the new year.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to 18,727.31 The China Enterprises index fell 1.4 percent as locally listed mainland shares underperformed.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite got off to a weak start to the year closing the day down 1.37 percent at 2,169.39 points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Conglomerate Swire Pacific was the weakest performer among blue-chips in Hong Kong as investors sold the stock ahead of the spin-off of the company's property arm. Swire shares fell 14.02 percent in over twice their average 30-day traded volume. Cathay Pacific, a Swire subsidiary, fell 2.37 percent as high oil prices and a weak outlook for the aviation industry kept its shares under pressure.

* China cement companies had a weak day with CNBM the most actively traded after the company announced that its parent, the CNBM Group, had agreed to buy Sichuan Coal Cement In a bid to grow its business in southwest China. CNBM shares fell 3.78 percent at the close. Anhui Conch fell 4.44 percent.

* Bucking the broader weaker trend, oil majors remained firm as oil prices held steady, supported by fears of possible supply disruptions from Iran and upbeat economic data from the United States and China. PetroChina shares rose 1.2 percent while CNOOC rose 0.7 percent in relatively healthy volumes. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)