HONG KONG, July 23 Hong Kong shares extended losses on Monday, hitting the day's lows as a 5.6 percent slump in HSBC Holdings helped the Hang Seng Index wipe out last week's gains.

The Hang Seng Index was down 3.1 percent at 19,023.6 at 0521 GMT. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was down 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)