US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong shares posted their strongest gain in more than a week on Thursday, with Chinese cylicals lifted by better-than-expected official manufacturing data and the central bank's second cash injection this week.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.9 percent at 22,088.8 points, its biggest daily gain since July 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
But turnover dipped from Wednesday, reflecting a lack of conviction after a separate private HSBC survey, weighted more to smaller companies, showed factory activity at its lowest in nearly a year.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.