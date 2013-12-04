HONG KONG Dec 4 Hong Kong shares eased further
away from a 31-month high on Wednesday, with risk sentiment hurt
by renewed talk about a looming tapering of asset purchases by
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
But losses were limited by a buoyant mainland Chinese
market, as investors cheered media reports this week shedding
further light on Beijing's reform agenda first unveiled more
than two weeks ago.
The Hang Seng Index, which had closed on Monday at
its highest since April 21, 2011, ended down 0.8 percent at
23,728.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.7 percent.
MGM China jumped 4.8 percent after it displaced
Melco Crown on Goldman Sachs' conviction buy list on greater
potential share price gains. In its 2014 outlook on Macau
casinos, Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded their target prices on
all sector players, buoying the sector's gains on Wednesday.
The official Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday
that China's decision-making Politburo will push forward with
land reforms in a steady rollout of its plan for "new
urbanisation".
But China's President Xi Jinping warned in the same Xinhua
article that the world's second-largest economy faces
"challenges and opportunities" due to "profound and complex
changes" in the global and domestic environment.
The People's Bank of China also issued a statement on
Wednesday that gave a detailed and aggressive timeline for
launching deep reforms in the Shanghai free trade zone, with a
one-year target for implementing "most" of them, adding that
those reforms could be then duplicated in other FTZs around the
country.