HONG KONG Jan 7 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index
rose fractionally on Tuesday, helped by surge of nearly 10
percent for exporter Li & Fung, but weakness in the mainland
banking sector meant the H-share index still hasn't had a gain
in 2014.
The Hang Seng benchmark finished up 0.1 percent at
22,712.8 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.5 percent.
Footwear retailer Daphne International surged 14
percent to HK$3.83 in its biggest gain since April 2009 after
Nomura analysts upgraded their rating to "buy" from "reduce" and
raised their target price by nearly 90 percent to HK$6.20,
buoying its sector rivals.
Li & Fung posted its biggest daily gain since Aug.
15 in robust volumes after the global supply chain operator
described its 2013 performance as "solid" and said it has
established a vendor support service unit.