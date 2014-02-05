Feb 5 Hong Kong shares finished at seven-month
lows on Wednesday, pressured by a reversal of early gains for
the Macau casino sector after monthly revenue data disappointed
investors.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent at
21,269.4 points, its lowest closing since July 10. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.4 percent.
The Hang Seng benchmark and the H-share index have now
tumbled 11.5 and 18 percent, respectively, from Dec. 2 closes.
Their relative strength indexes (RSI) are now languishing at the
lowest since the June-July period, suggesting both are at their
most technically oversold levels since then.
Wednesday's losses came in relatively lackluster turnover,
with much focused on Macau casino stocks. They shed gains after
data released in early afternoon trade showed gambling revenue
in Macau grew 7 percent in January from a year earlier, compared
to expectations for 11-15 percent.
Galaxy Entertainment posted its biggest single-day
loss since June 21, ending down 7.3 percent after rising by as
much as 2.8 percent in the morning. Sands China
slumped 7.5 percent and SJM Holdings dived 5.9
percent.