HONG KONG, March 12 Chinese shares listed in
Hong Kong closed at their lowest since July on Wednesday, led by
resources-related counters after commodities markets again
slumped to multiyear lows, with further losses feared ahead of
more macroeconomic data.
The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore
Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.6 percent to 9,364.5
points, its lowest closing level since July 10.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.7 percent at 21,902
points, the lowest close since Feb. 10.
China official data for urban investment, industrial output
and retail sales are due on Thursday and could add to slowdown
fears after a disappointing series of February data in recent
days. While this has sparked some talk of monetary easing,
physical commodities markets have taken a beating.
The carnage had started with iron ore prices on Monday and
continued with copper on Wednesday, with Shanghai copper falling
by its 5 percent daily limit and London copper touching a
44-month low.
Cathay Pacific ended down 2.4 percent, extending
losses after posting at the midday trading break full-year 2013
net profit of HK$2.6 billion ($334.97 million), below market
expectations.