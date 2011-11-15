HONG KONG Nov 15 Hong Kong shares were
set to dip on Tuesday as the spike in euro zone bond yields
pointed to weak investor appetite, and financials were likely
to be the biggest drag following Bank of America's
further stake sale in CCB.
The Hang Seng index ended up 1.9 percent at 19,508.18
points with consumer-related names driving gains although
flagging turnover suggested investors remained wary.
That caution stemmed in part from developments in Europe.
Italy paid a record euro-era high to sell five-year bonds, and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe may be living
through its toughest hour since World War Two.
Further keeping a check on any upside, banking shares, the
heaviest weighted in regional benchmark indices, were expected
to be on the backfoot after Bank of America decided to sell most
of its remaining stake in China Construction Bank for
$6.6 billion.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.2 percent as
of 0055 GMT.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* China is pushing ahead with efforts to encourage the
development of electric vehicles in the world's largest auto
market, boosting shares of Chinese green car maker BYD Co Ltd
, which is backed by U.S. billionaire
Warren Buffett, to their best daily gain in 3 years.
* Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC brand,
aims to maintain its profit margin in coming quarters despite
floods in Thailand disrupting hard disk drive supplies, its
chief financial officer said on Monday.
* Standard Chartered Plc wants to boost
its consumer business in China, focusing on wealthy individuals,
and hopes to see further opening of the market to foreign banks,
its China head said on Monday.
* Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holdings Corp reported a 35 percent drop in
quarterly net profit on Monday and warned conditions were likely
to remain tough for the rest of the year.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
air cargo carrier, said on Monday its October cargo throughput
fell 17.5 percent on the year, the seventh consecutive drop, due
to continued weak demand from Hong Kong and China.
* Tencent Holdings, China's largest Internet firm
by revenue, said on Monday it will launch an international bond
offering and has picked Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank
as the joint global coordinators of the sale.
* High-end Chinese fashion retailer Ports Design Ltd
said on Monday that it is on track to achieve its 10
percent network expansion target for 2011.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)