HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher in low volume on Thursday as investors await the outcome of Friday's euro zone summit and the latest batch of inflation data from China.

Stocks on Wall Street eked out slim gains, rising for a third day, but the S&P 500 was unable to hold above the 200-day moving average suggesting investors remain cautious.

Euro zone nations are expected to vote on Friday on an agreement hashed out between Germany and France to tighten fiscal controls for member nations.

While American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Hong Kong-listed companies trading on U.S. exchanges indicated a drop of about 109 points, traders said reports that the local government may roll back some measures to curb property prices could lift the sector.

Hong Kong property bellwethers Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd are both down more than 23 percent for the year, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 16.4 percent fall.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index gained 1.6 percent to close at a three-week high.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9 percent while South Korea's Kospi was off 0.3 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Media mogul Run Run Shaw, the 104-year old chairman of Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB), Hong Kong's biggest TV operator, will retire as chairman at the end of this year, the company said on Wednesday.

* PetroChina Co Ltd has discovered shale gas inside deposits of rock in China's Sichuan province, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said it will take time for its new mega-ships to be able to enter Chinese ports, but stood by its shipping strategy.

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is looking to raise up to S$600 million ($468 million) from the sale of zero coupon bonds exchangeable into shares of Hong Kong trading company Li & Fung Ltd, IFR reported on Wednesday.

* Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Jan. 11, 2012, its second extension as it needs more time to resolve a dispute over contracts with Congo.

* China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd said the China Insurance Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to issue up to 8 billion yuan worth of subordinated term debt with a maturity of 10 years. For statement click here

* Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its unit Dongguan Sea Dragon had completed an issue of 1 billion yuan worth of short-term commercial paper in China, raising proceeds to repay existing bank borrowings and for working capital. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)