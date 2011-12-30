Hong Kong shares were set for a slightly higher start for the last trading of the year, in line with other Asian markets and ahead of preliminary data for Chinese factory activity in December.

The drift higher will do little to dent the Hong Kong market's underperformance relative to global and regional peers this year, with the local benchmark poised to close the year with a loss of more than 20 percent.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at 18,397.9. The China Enterprises Index declined 0.4 percent but was a relative outperformer, partly boosted by strength in mainland markets.

The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China is expected to show a further contraction, which may persuade China's central bank to unveil fresh pro-growth steps in the face of weakening demand at home and abroad.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was little changed.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Debt-laden property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that it and several other domestic companies had agreed to sell their stakes in a Shanghai commercial project to SOHO China Ltd for 4 billion yuan ($632.79 million).

* Fosun International Ltd said it enjoyed the pre-emptive right in the proposed transfer of interest in a Shanghai commercial project but it would take all appropriate legal actions to defend its interest if such interest could not be protected. For statement click here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)