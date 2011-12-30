Hong Kong shares were set for a slightly higher start for the
last trading of the year, in line with other Asian markets and
ahead of preliminary data for Chinese factory activity in
December.
The drift higher will do little to dent the Hong Kong
market's underperformance relative to global and regional peers
this year, with the local benchmark poised to close the year
with a loss of more than 20 percent.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7
percent at 18,397.9. The China Enterprises Index
declined 0.4 percent but was a relative outperformer, partly
boosted by strength in mainland markets.
The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China is
expected to show a further contraction, which may persuade
China's central bank to unveil fresh pro-growth steps in the
face of weakening demand at home and abroad.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI was little changed.
STOCKS TO WATCH:
* Debt-laden property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd
said on Thursday that it and several other domestic
companies had agreed to sell their stakes in a Shanghai
commercial project to SOHO China Ltd for 4 billion
yuan ($632.79 million).
* Fosun International Ltd said it enjoyed the
pre-emptive right in the proposed transfer of interest in a
Shanghai commercial project but it would take all appropriate
legal actions to defend its interest if such interest could not
be protected. For statement click here
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)