HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Thursday following a strong close on Wall Street, which was lifted by financials, a sector also in focus in local markets after China's central bank took steps to battle a money squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The People's Bank of China injected cash into the financial system through reverse bond repurchase agreements ahead of the holidays, starting next week, which are normally a period of heavy bank withdrawals by firms and households.

Chinese banking stocks, among the most heavily weighted on Hong Kong's bourse, will be the main beneficiaries of the move and are expected to drive the benchmarks higher.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.3 percent on Wednesday at 19,686.9, driven by short-covering and gains in insurance stocks. The China Enterprises index eased 0.1 percent.

In the U.S., stocks on Wall Street jumped to their highest since July last year after forecasts from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits and led to short-covering across large-cap investment banking stocks.

A plan by the International Monetary Fund, which is seeking to boost its war chest by $600 billion to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, also helped lift sentiment.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Top world aluminium producer UC RUSAL, which has sought and won concessions from creditors as prices of the metal have fallen, can cope with further price declines, the company said on Wednesday.

* Top Chinese offshore producer CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to produce 2.4 percent more oil and gas in 2012 as more projects begin operations, and to further boost spending on exploration and production.

* Loans from European banks to clients in Hong Kong fell 6 percent in December from a month earlier, but it is still too early to say whether euro zone lenders are pulling back from Asia, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

* Property developer Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it had set a Hong Kong sales target of HK$16 billion ($2.1 billion) for 2012 as it focuses on selling less-expensive apartments amid a slumping housing market.

* Belgian financial group KBC Group SA plans to sell the stake in its Chinese fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

* Swire Properties Ltd, whose shares rose strongly during the first day of trade on Wednesday, has no immediate fundraising plans, Chairman Christopher Pratt told reporters on Wednesday, as the company is adequately cashed-up after selling a major Hong Kong shopping mall last year.

* Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, which owns 60 percent of Success Will, bought the rest of the company's 40 percent stake for about $162 million. Success Will will then become a wholly-owned unit of Evergrande. here (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)