HONG KONG, Jan 20 - Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday and poised to end the week at a 2-1/2 month high on the back of easing concerns about Europe, upbeat U.S. earnings reports and hopes of a rally in China's domestic markets.

The Hang Seng index closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday at 19,942.95 in relatively healthy volume as financials, particularly Chinese insurers, led gains. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 1.7 percent.

Gains in American Depository Receipts of Chinese firms listed on U.S. exchanges suggest the Hong Kong benchmark could rise as much as 174 points on the open, which would push it above the 20,000 level that proved stiff resistance in October and November.

A close above 20,000 along with good volumes would pave the way for further gains once markets reopen next week after the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong's markets will remain shut from Monday through Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite Index is up more than 7 percent since hitting a 2-1/2 year intraday low on Jan 6, with gains fueled by expectations that Beijing would start easing monetary policy soon to shore up cooling economic growth and take more steps to support the domestic stock market.

China's local governments could plough up to $57 billion into the domestic stock market under a proposal to allow them to allocate some of their pension funds into shares, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.3 percent while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.7 percent as of 0100 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said it planned to issue convertible bonds totalling around 750 million yuan ($115 million) to private equity firm TPG and GIC Investor, with trading in its shares set to resume on Friday.

* ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecommunications equipment, and Sweden's Ericsson have decided to drop patent lawsuits against each other, ZTE said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, its shares in Hong Kong and Shenzhen with traders attributing the plunge to rumours ranging from its lawsuit with Ericsson to expected disappointing 2011 results.

* India's Kingfisher Airlines is in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt firm SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, a sign the cash-strapped carrier may be running out of more attractive traditional funding options.

* China's Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd dismissed a research report alleging financial fraud at the logistics company that sent its shares plunging on Thursday.

* Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd, a Hong Kong gold and jewellery retailer and distributor, plans to raise about $125 million through a share placement to fund inventory purchases and expansion, IFR reported on Thursday.

* China Minsheng Banking Corp expects 2011 net profit to rise by over 50 percent from the preceding year, helped by improving operational efficiency and steady asset quality, it said on Thursday.

* Shares of Hang Lung Properties Ltd jumped on Thursday after it reported increased operating profits and said it expects leasing profits from China soon to surpass those from Hong Kong.

* China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the country's No.2 mobile operator, said on Thursday that its mobile subscribers totalled 199.66 million in December, up 1.88 percent from a month earlier.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), among the world's largest bourse operators, said on Thursday it planned to ramp up spending to upgrade infrastructure in the commodities space and confirmed its commitment to deeper ties with its mainland peers.

* Private equity investment house Blackstone Group LP said on Thursday that it is actively pursuing further property investments in China, after a fund it controls turned a profit on the sale of its stake in a real-estate joint venture with Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)