By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, June 11 Hong Kong shares tested a
seven-month low on Tuesday, with local developers and Chinese
cyclical counters leading index losses as investors took risk
off the table ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
A dip in the Japanese stock market after the Bank of Japan
stood pat on its monetary policy position and held off on fresh
steps to curb bond market volatility, further weighed on market
sentiment.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.9 percent
at 21,423.7 points after earlier testing its lowest intra-day
levels since Nov. 21. Losses of nearly 9 percent from its May 20
peak have prodded the benchmark to its most technically oversold
levels in a year.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese
listings in Hong Kong shed 1.3 percent. Mainland China is shut
June 10 to 12, with Hong Kong also closed on Wednesday. Both
markets will resume trading on Thursday.
"People are cutting risk ahead of the holiday and unsure
about how mainland markets will react when they reopen on
Thursday after the soft data over the weekend," said Kelvin
Wong, Julius Baer's China and Hong Kong equities analyst.
Data over the weekend showed China inflation, bank-lending
growth and investment were below expectations in May, while
factory output and retail sales rose around the same pace as in
April.
But upbeat comments from China Premier Li Keqiang suggest
Beijing will abstain from fiscal stimulus, particularly since
the new central leadership has reportedly lowered their annual
growth threshold to 7 percent.
On Tuesday, growth-sensitive counters from Chinese banks to
coal producers and cement producers were weaker. China National
Building Material (CNBM) sank 3.3 percent to a
nine-month low.
Deutsche Bank analysts said investors' interest in Chinese
cement stocks is at its weakest in five years. With cement
prices in the mainland likely to disappoint in the third
quarter, share price weakness could persist.
Jitters about the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its
aggressive monetary stimulus have triggered a sell-off in high
dividend yielding names in the last weeks. On Tuesday, investors
sold off most of these so-called defensive names.
Hong Kong developers New World Development and
Hang Lung Properties each dived more than 4 percent.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) fell 2.6
percent on the day, deepening losses on the year to more than 3
percent.
GAMING SECTOR NOT SPARED
The Macau gaming sector, among recent outperformers, was
broadly lower after revenue data from the first week of June
came in weaker than expected.
MGM China was knocked off a record closing high,
tumbling 4.6 percent on fears that revenue growth for the full
month of June could underwhelm. Its shares had surged 7.7
percent on Monday ahead of the data.
Barclays analysts said it could be too early to call this
slowdown the beginning of a trend, attributing the unexpected
revenue growth weakness to the timing of holidays in June. They
are expecting a pick-up later in the month.
Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings extended a
recent rally, rising 1.1 percent to near record highs. It is now
up 24 percent on the year, outshining a 5.4 percent loss for the
Hang Seng Index.