* HSI +0.5 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct, China reopens Friday
* Macau casino shares rebound after recent sell-off
* CITIC 21CN drops 24.1 pct after Alibaba denies takeover
talks
By Yimou Lee
Feb 6 Hong Kong shares rose from their lowest in
almost seven months on Thursday, helped by strong gains in
energy and Macau casino sectors, as investors covered short
positions in some battered companies after a recent sell-off.
But analysts said the rebound could be short-lived as
investors remain cautious and await direction from mainland
China markets and a slew of Chinese data next week. China's
markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year and will resume
trading on Friday.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.5 percent at
21,378.4 points after closing on Wednesday at its lowest since
July 10. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent.
They have now tumbled 8.3 and 11.8 percent so far this year,
respectively.
"The market has dropped too much so there should be a
rebound," said Castor Pang, Core Pacific-Yamaichi's head of
research in Hong Kong.
"But that doesn't mean the market has already bottomed out
as the outflow of funds in emerging markets continue to hit Hong
Kong investors' confidence," Pang said.
The Macau casino sector rebounded after weak monthly revenue
data triggered a steep sell-off on Wednesday.
Galaxy Entertainment rose 4 percent, while Sands China
gained 7 percent and headed for its best day in more
than three months.
Growth-sensitive counters were also strong, with China
Shenhua Energy Co Ltd rising 5.8 percent after
touching six-month lows on Tuesday and China Coal Energy Co Ltd
gaining 3.9 percent.
Anhui Conch Cement rose 3.6 percent, while China
National Building Material Co Ltd gained 3.4 percent.
Shares in CITIC 21CN Co. plunged 24.1 percent
after Alibaba's vice president on Wednesday denied talks that
the e-commerce giant was planning a back-door listing through
purchase of a controlling stake in Citic 21CN and said it had no
immediate plan to inject an asset into the listed firm.