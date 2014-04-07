* HSI -0.6 pct, H-shares +0.3 pct
* Tencent shares slip 4.4 pct on Wall Street weakness
* Macau gaming stocks fall on profit taking
(Updates to midday)
By Alice Woodhouse
HONG KONG, April 7 Hong Kong shares fell on
Monday, dragged by index heavyweight Tencent as the Internet
giant tracked losses in technology firms on global markets.
Mainland China was shut on Monday for a public holiday and
will resume trading on Tuesday.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.6 percent
at 22,376.43 points to its lowest since April 1. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.3 percent.
Global markets were affected by losses in the tech sector on
Monday, following a recent selloff in Internet-related stocks on
Wall Street.
Shares in Tencent dropped 4.4 percent to a
six-week low, while software firm Kingsoft Corp Ltd
fell 5.3 percent.
Jackson Wong, vice president for equity sales at Tanrich
Securities, said two factors accounted for Tencent's
weakness.
"One would be from the Nasdaq weakness, it significantly
affects Tencent's movement. Secondly, since they announced their
earnings the stock has turned pretty weak because they didn't
beat the estimates, they were just within the range of
expectations," he said.
Macau casino stocks fell on profit taking following gambling
revenue figures released last week. Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd slipped 4.3 percent to a one-week low, while Sands
China Ltd fell 3.7 percent.
Wong said funds are rotating into traditional sectors
including banks and infrastructure-related stocks from
technology, in the expectation that the Chinese government will
roll out infrastructure policies to support growth.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)