HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Wednesday, tracking global market weakness on concerns about Syria and as investors mark time ahead of U.S. labour data due on Friday for fresh clues on an imminent paring of the Federal Reserve's stimulus.

The HSBC August China services purchasing managers index (PMI) is due shortly after the market open, around 0145 GMT.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 22,394.6 points in its fourth-straight daily gain. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 2 percent to hit its highest closing level since June 6.

Elsewhere in Asia as of 0001 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it started selling its remaining stake in China Construction Bank Corp for as much as $1.5 billion, marking the final step of the U.S. bank's multiyear exit from the asset.

* Canada-listed oil and gas corporation Novus Energy Inc said on Wednesday that Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd offered to buy the firm at C$1.18 per common share, amounting to C$320 million ($304 million).

* HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, has picked Florian Fautz to head the group's mergers and acquisitions unit, a spokesman for HSBC Germany said on Tuesday.

* Instant noodle maker Uni-President China Holdings Ltd said it has disposed its entire stake of 46.26 million shares in rival Want Want China Holdings Ltd at HK$11 per share, expecting to book a HK$367 million gain from the disposal.

* Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to sell 120 million new shares to its controlling shareholder Tung Ching Bor at HK$6.70 each, or a 5.2 percent discount to the previous close, raising HK$804 million to fund capital expenditure and for general working capital.

* CLP Holdings Ltd said it has stopped talks with China General Nuclear Power Corporation regarding CLP's intention of buying 17 percent of Yangjiang Nuclear Power Station in Guangdong province.($1 = 1.0541 Canadian dollars)