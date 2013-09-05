HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares may start
modestly higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains as
investors mark time ahead of the U.S. labour market data at the
end of the week.
China Merchants Bank , the country's
sixth-largest lender, completed a long-planned share offering on
Wednesday, raising 27.5 billion yuan ($4.49 billion) from its
Shanghai shareholders to meet new capital adequacy requirements.
China's local government debt is under control but there are
relatively big problems in some areas, Finance Minister Lou
Jiwei said in comments published on Wednesday, the latest
comments on an issue that has raised concern among investors.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3
percent at 22,326.2 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0029 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up
0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Volvo Cars, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group Co., said on Wednesday it aimed to break even
this year, banking on a pick-up in China and cost cuts to turn
around a first-half loss.
* Apple Inc has invited Chinese journalists to an
event in Beijing on Sept. 11, just hours after it is widely
expected to unveil its newest iPhone models in the United
States, Chinese media reported on Wednesday. It could fuel
speculation that it may announce a long-awaited deal with China
Mobile Ltd, which is the world's biggest mobile phone
company by customers and the only one of China's big carriers
that does not have an agreement with Apple.
* Consumer food and beverage products processor China Green
(Holdings) Ltd said it would sell new shares
representing 20.4 percent of its enlarged share capital to
Partner Shanghai Ltd at HK$1.34 each, or a 48.9 percent premium
to the previous close, raising HK$303.6 million in net proceeds
to repay the loans.
* High-end liquor distributor Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd
said it has entered into exclusive distribution
agreements to distribute two Fenjiu products, Red Fen Shijia No.
1 and No. 9 in China until end 2015.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)