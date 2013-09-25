HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares may see a
third straight daily loss on Wednesday, with turnover expected
to be subdued by uncertainty over U.S. fiscal and monetary
policy, with a U.S. government shutdown looking likelier.
A trio of Tea Party-backed Republican U.S. senators
threatening to stall a bill to fund the U.S. government ran into
a wall of resistance Monday from top Senate Republicans,
including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but the trio may yet
manage to sabotage the funding bill.
On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.8
percent at 23,179 points. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 1.1 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent
at 0045 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Want Want China Holdings Ltd , the
country's top food and beverage maker and distributor by market
value, has obtained approval from the Taiwan stock exchange to
delist its Taiwan depositary receipts with effect from Oct. 15,
it said on Tuesday.
* China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited said its fruit
juice concentrates suppliers, indirectly owned and controlled by
its controlling shareholder Zhu Xinli, have not used rotten
fruits to manufacture its products. Huiyuan said the local food
and drug administration authority has already been onsite to
inspect the facility of one of its supplier Beijing Huiyuan
Group Pingyi Co Ltd and found no evidence to support the
allegations.
* Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd said
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd has demanded its unit Wison
Engineering Ltd to repay 186 million yuan in loans, representing
10 percent of the group's total bank borrowings. The company
said the borrower has not breached borrowing terms and it had
been in discussions with AgBank.
* Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said it is
conducting an international offering of senior notes for a tenor
of up to 7.5 years to fund property projects and for general
corporate purposes.
* CITIC Securities Co Ltd said it has completed
the purchase of a 10 percent shareholding interest in China AMC
for 1.6 billion yuan, raising its stake to 59 percent from 49
percent.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)