HONG KONG, Sept 26 Hong Kong shares may start
weaker on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses as political
wrangling in Washington over funding for federal agencies risked
a U.S. government shutdown.
A steep drop in Wal-Mart shares could also weigh on
Li & Fung.
Investors worried about two looming Washington deadlines.
Congress needs to pass stop-gap funding for federal agencies by
Oct. 1 and it must by Oct. 17 raise the federal borrowing limit
to avoid a U.S. debt default.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index finished up 0.1
percent at 23,209.6 points. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings was flat.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0038 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Global private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed to sell
its China leasing business UT Capital Group Co Ltd to Haitong
International Holdings, a unit of Haitong Securities
, for $715 million, the two companies said
in separate statements on Wednesday.
* Anton Oilfield Services Group announced the
renewal of a strategic cooperation agreement with Schlumberger
for a term of three years.
* China Merchants Bank , the country's
sixth largest lender, received a solid response to its
1.74-for-10 H-share rights issue, with the book multiple times
covered, according to two sources, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.
* China's CNOOC has won a final production licence
for Uganda's Kingfisher oil field and will spend $2 billion over
four years to develop it, a senior Ugandan official
said.
* Russia's United Company Rusal, the world's
biggest aluminium producer, asked the London Metal Exchange to
postpone a proposed overhaul of warehouse rules, saying it could
further distort the aluminium market.
* Sunshine Oilsands Ltd said it has
signed a non-legally binding preliminary agreement with an
international third party to pursue a joint venture involving
its Muskwa and Godin area oil sands leases, in which the third
party will be responsible for investing up to $250 million.
* China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd said it has
not used rotten fruits to manufacture its products. Authorities
requested a shut down of its Dangshan manufacturing plant for an
inspection and found no evidence to support the allegations.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Shri
navaratnam)