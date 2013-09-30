HONG KONG, Sept 30 Hong Kong shares may end the
third quarter on a softer note on Monday ahead of a long holiday
week in the mainland, while investors awaited a private survey
on September factory activity in China due later in the day.
The flash HSBC manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI)
is due at 0145 GMT, while China's official PMI is expected on
Tuesday, when markets in both the mainland and Hong Kong are
shut for the National Day holiday.
Hong Kong will resume trading on Wednesday, but mainland
markets will only open next Tuesday.
Global markets were coming under pressure as a shutdown of
the U.S. government seemed increasingly likely, although the
euro had political troubles of its own as the Italian government
teetered on the edge of collapse.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 23,207
points last Friday, but shed 1.3 percent on the week. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.4 percent for the day and 2.6 percent for the week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was 0.6 percent lower as of 0049
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd and
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd are
considering a bid for Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* General Motors Co, which has been seeking to fix
its ailing European operations, believes a crucial partnership
in France would survive even if its French partner ties up with
China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, a top GM
executive said on Friday.
* Electricity supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd
plans to spin off its Hong Kong electricity business in a deal
that could be worth as much as $5 billion before the end of the
year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday, citing
a source familiar with the deal.
* Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings
Limited has said it will issue $808 million worth of
new shares to its two major shareholders, including insurer
China Life, raising capital to fund development
projects.
* China Oil And Gas Group Limited said the Longde
People's Government has agreed to grant the company exclusive
rights to operate its gas business within the administrative
regions of Longde County for 30 years. The company will also set
up a joint venture with Shandong Aerospace Shipping Industry
Group Co Ltd for the construction of a marine and automotive
natural gas utilisation project in Weishan County.
* Next Media Ltd said it would sell a remaining 30
percent stake in animation production unit Colored World to Sum
Tat Ventures Limited, controlled by its chairman Jimmy Lai, for
$20 million, a move to reduce losses and improve the company's
cash position.
* PetroChina supplier Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd
said in a press release that its unit, Wison
Engineering Ltd, has been awarded a contract for the engineering
of Erdos Jinchengtai Coal-to-methanol Project (Phase II) for
Erdos Jinchengtai Chemical Co Ltd.
* Chinasoft International Limited said it plans to
increase its shareholding in Shanghai Huateng Software Systems
Co Ltd by another 8.78 percent, raising is stake to 100 percent
ownership, capitalising on opportunity provided by the Shanghai
Free Trade Zone.
* Japanese-style noodle chain operator Ajisen (China)
Holdings Limited said its new chief operating officer
Lau Si Sing has vacated his position with immediate effect.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
said Zheng Wanchun and Gu Shu have been appointed as senior
executive vice president at the bank, subject to respective
approval by the China Banking Regulatory Commission.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)