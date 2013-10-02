(Corrects name of newspaper in paragraph 11 to Hong Kong
Economic Times, not HK Economic Journal)
* HSI +1.1 pct, H-shares +1.0 pct, China shut for holiday
* Hutchison hits 2-1/2-year high on reported Watsons spinoff
* Macau casino stocks climb ahead of monthly revenue data
* Gold miners tumble as gold prices hit 2-month low
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 2 Hong Kong shares rebounded off
a three-week low on Wednesday, led by Hutchison Whampoa after
local media reported the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate may spin
off its Watsons health and beauty retail unit through an initial
public offering.
Strength in defensive shares pointed at underlying caution,
despite broader optimism that the first partial U.S. government
shutdown in 17 years will be short-lived and not have a broader
impact on the economy.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index, which closed on
Monday at its lowest since Sept. 9, was up 1.1 percent at
23,106.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1 percent.
Hong Kong markets were shut on Tuesday for China's National
Day holiday. Those in the mainland will stay closed until next
Tuesday.
"Flows are still quite cautious," said Jackson Wong, vice
president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "But I think
people expect Washington to come to a form of compromise sooner
rather than later."
Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings jumped 2.6
percent, stretching its 2013 gains to more than 67 percent.
China Mobile rose 1.4 percent and Asian insurance
giant AIA Group climbed 1.7 percent.
Gold miners slumped as gold prices hit two-month lows on
Wednesday, rattled by large sell orders in New York that pushed
prices below $1,300 the session before. Zhaojin Mining
sank 3.2 percent, while Zijin Mining shed 2.7 percent.
Galaxy Entertainment gained 2.4 percent and Sands
China rose 2 percent, ahead of Macau monthly gaming
revenue data and on hopes the ongoing Golden Week holiday in the
mainland could boost revenue.
GCL-Poly Energy surged 7.6 percent to its highest
since March 2012, set for a second-straight daily gain after
China's Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday that it will
offer tax breaks to solar power product manufacturers.
Hutchison Whampoa was the top percentage gainer
among the Hang Seng Index components, jumping 3.1 percent to its
highest since February 2011. Its shares are now up more than 18
percent in 2013, versus the 2 percent rise on the Hang Seng
Index.
The Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Wednesday that
Hutchison may float Watsons in a separate IPO in the next 12 to
18 months that could initially raise up to $10 billion. This is
the latest in a series of restructuring moves by businesses
owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing.
"Li Ka-shing is really a superman," said Tanrich's Wong. "If
true, this plan to spin off Watsons will generate good value for
investors because of its higher margins."
Hutchison announced a "strategic review" of its Park'n Shop
supermarket chain in late July, while Power Assets
announced late last week plans to spin off its Hong Kong
electricity business.
(Additional reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)