* HSI -1.0 pct, H-shares -0.8 pct, China shut for holiday
* Hang Seng most technically oversold since June 2013
* Chinese developers jump after home loan rules relaxed
* Macau casinos hurt by coming smoking ban
(Updates to midday)
By Grace Li
HONG KONG, Oct 3 Hong Kong shares sank to 4-1/2
month lows on Friday, with investors unloading stock amid the
continued civil unrest in the city and more gloomy economic news
on China.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying defied pro-democracy
protesters' demands to step down by Friday, with pressure also
increasing from Leung's backers in Beijing over one of the most
serious political challenges they have faced in decades.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.0 percent to
22,701.57 points, the lowest level since May 21. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was off 0.8 percent to a more than three-month low.
For the week with three trading sessions, they are now down
4.1 and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Having corrected more than 10 percent from its early
September peak, the benchmark index was at its most technically
oversold in 15 months, with its relative strength index standing
at 21.3. On the technical momentum indicator, a reading below 30
suggests an index is oversold.
Recent weakness in the Chinese offshore market has left the
Hang Seng China A-H Premium Index at its highest
since February at 101.18, suggesting H-shares are now trading at
a discount to A-shares.
Hong Kong markets were shut on Wednesday and Thursday for
public holidays. Those in the mainland will stay closed until
next Wednesday.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released
on Wednesday hovered at 51.1, indicating a modest expansion in
activity and a touch ahead of forecasts for a 51.0 reading.
But the official non-manufacturing survey on Friday showed
the country's services sector grew at its slowest pace in eight
months in September after new orders shrank for the first time
since the 2008 global financial crisis.
"The official PMI let investors take a breath for now
because at least it did not go worse," said Larry Jiang, chief
strategist at Guotai Junan International in Hong Kong.
"The downward pressure in China is still worrying, so people
are waiting to see if anything comes out from the fourth plenary
session of the key Party meeting around Oct. 20."
DIVIDED SECTORS
On the upside, Chinese property developers outperformed
after China cut mortgage rates and downpayment levels for some
home buyers for the first time since the 2008 global financial
crisis, though the move itself highlighted the worries about a
shaky economy.
China Resources Land surged 7.5 percent and China
Overseas Land & Investment jumped 5.1 percent.
Macau casinos were again weaker ahead of September gambling
revenue data. Several factors are working against the
beaten-down sector, including a smoking ban and escalating labor
issues.
Retails extended losses, led by jewellery retailer Luk Fook
Holdings International which shed 3.8 percent. Prada
SpA shares fell as much as 4.6 percent but trimmed
losses to 0.6 percent by the lunch break.
Hong Kong's protests may have cost retailers HK$2.2 billion
($283.42 million) in sales, ANZ said in a research note on
Friday.
(1 US dollar = 7.7624 Hong Kong dollar)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)