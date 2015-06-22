June 22 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index
rose on Monday on hopes that political tensions in the
city were easing after lawmakers vetoed a Beijing-backed
electoral reform package last week.
Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said on Friday he would
bring a series of economic initiatives to lawmakers this week,
and called for their support.
"It's time for all of us to move on," Leung told reporters.
"We should try to forge consensus on various economic and
livelihood issues."
But trade was cautious ahead of the reopening of mainland
China markets on Tuesday after a long weekend. Investors are
anxious to see if the plunge seen on Friday will continue, or if
sharply lower prices will attract bargain hunters.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 26,878.03
points by the lunch break. The China Enterprises Index,
which tracks Hong Kong-listed mainland companies, gained 0.6
percent, to 13,259.14 points.
"Players were cautious in quiet trade because China markets
are on holiday," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Hong
Kong-based Cheer Pearl Investment.
Telecom, energy and industrials
shares were firm, while materials eased.
The Hong Kong market showed little immediate reaction to new
proposals by Greece to its creditors in a last-ditch bid to
stave off a debt default.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)