HONG KONG Nov 14 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd, which will be included in the Hang Seng Index from Dec. 5.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.42 percent at 19,600.37. The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies was indicated to open 3 percent higher at 10.743.21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)