HONG KONG Nov 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with China Mobile Ltd the biggest boost to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, but turnover could stay weak with the situation in Europe keeping investors on the backfoot.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 19,483.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.79 percent higher at 10,722.29 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)