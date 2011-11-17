HONG KONG Nov 17 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and energy stocks on growing fears of contagion from the euro zone's lingering debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.45 percent at 18,686.17. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open 2.19 percent lower at 10,105.62 points. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)