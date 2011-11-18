HONG KONG Nov 18 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, breaking below a technical support level and poised for their third-straight weekly loss, with Chinese large-cap financial and energy counters the biggest drags.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.36 percent at 18,561.04. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 2.16 percent at 10,007.38. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)