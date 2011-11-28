HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, as strength in HSBC Holdings Plc helped lift the Hang Seng Index from oversold conditions on the charts, spurred by hopes that Europe will move to relieve funding pressures in the region.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.86 percent at 18,019.21. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 2.37 percent at 9,618.24. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)