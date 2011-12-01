HONG KONG Dec 1 Hong Kong shares were set to surge higher at Thursday's open, propelled by strong gains in Chinese companies after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years late on Wednesday, signalling a policy shift.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 5.81 percent at 19,033.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 7.06 percent at 10,180.34. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)