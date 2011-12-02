HONG KONG Dec 2 Hong Kong shares were set to inch lower at Friday's open, dragged down by weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc and Belle International Holdings Ltd , with investors seen cautious ahead of fresh U.S. jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.13 percent at 18,977.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.03 percent at 10,279.2. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)