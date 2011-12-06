HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, with Esprit Holdings Ltd the top percentage loser on the Hang Seng Index after the company announced that its executive director and chief financial officer has resigned.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.88 percent at 19,011.81. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.28 percent at 10,279.55. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)