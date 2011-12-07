HONG KONG Dec 7 Hong Kong shares were set to edge higher at Wednesday's open, boosted by financials and oil stocks, but gains are likely capped in weak turnover ahead of a European summit later this week that could help resolve the region's debt woes.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.91 percent at 19,114.02. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.19 percent at 10,380.27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)