HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with strength in property names negating weakness in materials, but trading is seen bounded on the charts with debt fears on both sides of the Atlantic likely to keep turnover thin.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 18,225.48 points. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down up 0.35 percent at 9,760.19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)