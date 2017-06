HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd the leading boost on the Hang Seng Index ahead of a euro zone summit later this week that could keep markets choppy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.41 percent at 19,117.89. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.19 percent at 10,370.42. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)