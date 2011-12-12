HONG KONG Dec 12 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, with financials and commodities-related counters helping the Hang Seng Index retake the 18,818 support level it fell below on Friday.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.44 percent at 18,853.32. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.82 percent at 10,249.99. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)