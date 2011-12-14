HONG KONG Dec 14 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak, with Tencent Holdings topping percentage losses among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.79 percent at 18,301.05.

The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.16 percent at 9,841.47. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)