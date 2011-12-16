HONG KONG Dec 16 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Friday with gains in oversold property names offset by losses in Chinese oil and banking stocks as the Hang Seng Index look poised for a sixth weekly loss in seven.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.01 percent at 18,025.6. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.15 percent at 9,664.02. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)