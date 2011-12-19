HONG KONG Dec 19 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, dragged down by weakness in Chinese property developers after data over the weekend suggested November housing price growth was the slowest this year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.27 percent at 18,053.64. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 1.79 percent at 9,690.75. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)