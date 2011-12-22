HONG KONG Dec 22 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged down by financials, but the benchmark indexes are expected to hold within a narrow range in turnover that is likely to be weak before the approaching four-day Christmas weekend.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.32 percent at 18,356.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.4 percent at 9,910.81. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)