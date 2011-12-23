HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, on the last full week of trading the year, helped by gains on Wall Street that came amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 18,589.68. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was set to open up 1.61 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)