BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
HONG KONG Dec 23 Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, on the last full week of trading the year, helped by gains on Wall Street that came amid signs of a strengthening U.S. economy.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 1.15 percent at 18,589.68. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was set to open up 1.61 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SHANGHAI, June 13 Strong gains in small-cap shares led China stocks higher on Tuesday, but trading was thin as investors remained cautious ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this week.