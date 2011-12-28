Dec 28 Hong Kong shares were set to open almost flat on Wednesday, with losses in Chinese financials offsetting gains in oil issues in turnover likely to stay weak as the year draws to a close.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.04 percent at 18,621.50. The China Enterprises Index of the top locally listed mainland companies was set to open down 0.46 percent at 10,086.53. (Reporting by Clement Tan in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)